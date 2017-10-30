Child was in car during Rock Hill shooting and when suspects were arrested, police say

A child was in a car Friday, when York police arrested two people accused in a Wednesday shooting in Rock Hill, which also happened with a child in the car, police said.
A woman accused of being involved has a past conviction for child neglect involving failure to get medical attention for an infant, court records show.
Jasmine Leshawn Lindsay, 23, of Rock Hill, had a child in the car Friday, when she and the accused shooter, Ricky Dockery of York, were arrested, according to police reports and Detective Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department.
Lindsay is in the York County jail under a $350,200 bond on charges of attempted murder, child neglect and an outstanding warrant from York County Family Court, records show.
In 2014, Lindsay was convicted of failing to seek medical attention for an infant and sentenced to 18 months of probation, court records show. A five-year prison sentence was suspended.
The Wednesday night shooting happened in the parking lot of the BP station at Saluda and Mount Holly roads in Rock Hill. Jeremiah McClure, 21, was shot several times after an argument with Dockery and Lindsay, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Lindsay is believed to have given Dockery the handgun used in the shooting, and an infant was in the car at the time, Bollinger said. McClure survived, and the suspects fled.
Investigators identified the suspects, who they said were driving a damaged Lincoln Town Car.
York police saw the vehicle pass one of their patrol cars around 4:40 p.m. Friday on Galilean Road and conducted a felony traffic stop, a report shows. Both Lindsay and Dockery were detained and a family member of Lindsay was allowed to take the child, police said.
In court Saturday, Dockery, 26, was jailed under a $600,000 bond on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Dockery is now at the York County jail.
Dockery spent four years in prison after he was convicted of threatening to kill a a York police officer and assaulting an officer in 2009, court records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
