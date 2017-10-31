2 New York City fugitives wanted in 2 killings captured in York County

York County deputies working with officers from New York City, and state and federal governments, arrested two fugitives Tuesday wanted for the deaths of two Brooklyn women this summer, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
York County deputies and state agents working with the U.S. Marshal Service and New York City Police Department detectives arrested Nazir Daunte Saunders, 20, and Anthony Alexander, 18, at a home in the 500 block of Border Road in southern York County, near the Chester County line.
Both suspects are alleged gang members, Tolson said.
A third person, said to be a family friend of at least one of the men, in the home with the two men was “uncooperative” and has not been charged, Tolson said. It is unclear how long the men were in York County, but as soon as officers received information the fugitives were in the area, the arrest was executed with a team of officers from all the jurisdictions, Tolson said.
Tolson praised federal and state agents and New York officers for the “team effort.”
“State lines don’t matter when it comes to protecting the public and making arrests to keep people safe,” Tolson said. “Someone can hide, but we are going to get them.”
Officers from the other jurisdictions staged with York County’s Anti-Crime Team, K-9 teams and patrol units were able to take both Saunders and Alexander into custody without incident, Tolson said.
There is no evidence that Saunders or Alexander was involved in criminal activity in York County, Tolson said.
Saunders and Alexander are being held at the York County jail without bond, according to Tolson and jail records. New York authorities are expected to start the extradition process against both suspects Wednesday.
Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, said typically out of state police and prosecutors seek extradition through the governor’s office of the state where the person is caught. If the two men attempt to fight extradition, York County prosecutors will assist New York authorities, Brackett said.
“The effort to capture both men wanted for very serious crimes in New York was done with professionalism and we will assist any way we can to ensure that justice is done,” Brackett said.
In early August, at a news conference in New York City, police said they were looking for both men. Police said Saunders, nicknamed “Stinky,” and Alexander, are believed to have gunned down Chynna Battle, 21, and Shaqwanda Staley, 29 July 12 at a Brooklyn barbecue.
Both Battle and Staley were mothers, New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said during the news conference showing photographs of both fugitives. The shootings, which police said were gang-related, sparked outrage around the city, and even a reward from an NBA player.
New York City police said the two men were shooting at others when the two women were killed. Police at that time said both men should be considered dangerous.
It is unclear why the two men were in York County, said Trent Faris with York County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
