2 New York City fugitives wanted in 2 killings captured in York County

York County Sheriff's Office deputies in South Carolina, along with state and federal agents and detectives with the New York Police Department arrested two fugitives Tuesday wanted for alleged murders in Brooklyn, New York City, in July. The fugitives were captured at a home on Border Road in southern York County near the Chester County line. adys@heraldonline.com

