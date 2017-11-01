More Videos

Pause
A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com
Crime

Man, 47, found dead in Lancaster street; police investigate 2nd homicide in 3 days

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

adys@heraldonline.com

November 01, 2017 08:18 AM

LANCASTER

A man who had been shot was found dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as Terry Louis Thompson, 47, of Lancaster.

Thompson’s body was found about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

The area is surrounded mainly by vacant houses. Officers had received no calls of gunshots in the area before finding the victim dead in the street, Grant said.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots sometime between 1 and 1:30 a.m.

James Reed, who has lived in a house nearby for about two years, said he has known the victim for a long time. He said Thompson was a “good-going person,” who didn’t bother anybody.

Thompson’s body was found just a block from the house where 2-year-old Jamarion Gladden was fatally shot late July.

The investigation is continuing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

It is the second homicide in the city in three days. Lancaster police charged a man Monday for allegedly killing his wife with a hammer Sunday at their home on South York Street.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Pause
4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

