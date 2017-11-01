Man, 47, found dead in Lancaster street; police investigate 2nd homicide in 3 days

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Pause 1:59 Customers held York Co. attacker at gunpoint until police arrived 1:05 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 0:34 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 2:40 'Suffering, starving' dogs found at former Rock Hill drug dealer's house 2:24 York County investigates 3 recent armed robberies 1:21 Rock Hill man denied bond after throwing knives at police, shot by SWAT team 1:20 Lawyer claims Lancaster killing of teen was accident; prosecutors differ 1:25 Judge denies bond for one in murder case of Lancaster Co. deputy's brother 1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

