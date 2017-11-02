Accused Rock Hill murderer claims he was victim; prosecutors say he ‘made it up’

Keenan Miller, representing himself on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense.

Prosecutors argued that Miller, unprovoked, fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. A teen in another car was killed by a bullet from a victim who was defending himself from Miller, Rock Hill Police Department Sgt. Bruce Haire testified.

Miller is charged with the murder of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.

“It was clear the defendant shot first” and that the wounded man “fired in self-defense,” Haire told the jury Wednesday, during a trial at the Moss Justice Center in York.

Haire testified about what happened when he was questioned by Miller, who is acting as his own lawyer.

Miller’s former girlfriend had previously testified, as a prosecution witness, that she was in the car with Miller at the time. She testified that Miller had a hangun with him and that he shot at the men first, after he said they were “the enemy.”

Miller faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder, plus 100 years if convicted on the other charges.

Miller, 22, a convicted felon who was on probation at the time of the shooting, has the right not to speak in court, and to make prosecutors try convince a jury of his guilt, Judge John C. Hayes said in court.

Miller gave up that right Wednesday afternoon, testifying on his own behalf.

Without an attorney representing him, Miller told his version of events to the jury from the witness stand.

He claimed that on March 4, 2016, he was in the car when a man or woman reached into the open window, sprayed him with some type of chemical, then pulled his hoodie over his head.

Miller testified that he wrestled a gun away from the attacker and the gun landed in a car door pocket. He testified that he grabbed the gun and fired several shots, which ended up hitting the other car with the three men in it.

“I just grabbed the gun and started shooting,” Miller testified. “I was in danger.”

Miller testified that the incident took about 10 seconds.

Because Miller had voluntarily testified, prosecutors had the right to cross examine him on the witness stand.

Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit deputy solicitor, challenged Miller’s version of the events.

“You are saying that it only took 10 seconds for a person to assault you and everything that happened afterward,” Thompson asked.

Thompson asked Miller if his version of events would continue to change.

“Your story keeps changing. Is it going to continue to change?” Thompson asked.

Miller testified that he had blurred vision, and may have lost consciousness when attacked, and that he could not remember all the events. He also testified that he “left some of the details out” when giving his version.

Miller admitted in testimony, during Thompson’s cross-examination, to picking up spent bullet cartridges from inside the car he was in after the shooting. He testified that he fired the gun that wounded the victim at least “four or five times.”

Miller also testified that after the shootings, he went to Charlotte, where he was later arrested. He said he was at a motel where someone else registered the room.

Thompson repeatedly asked Miller why, if he was the victim, he did not go to the police. Under questioning, Miller testified that he was a convicted felon and fired the gun.

“You already admitted you are guilty of possessing a pistol, after being convicted of a crime of violence?” Thompson asked.

“Yes, sir,” Miller said.

Miller testified that the gun was not his, and that he threw it out the car window as he fled.

“They had a gun, I mashed it out of their hand, and I still heard shots, then the gun was in my hand,” Miller testified.

Thompson asked Miller if it was true that the men in the car that was shot at did not shoot at Miller, despite evidence that at least five shots went into the car.

“You fired the .45-caliber gun at them?” Thompson asked.

“Yes sir, I am sure of that,” Miller admitted.

Miller testified that he had a high school confrontation years ago with Harding, the teen who died. Miller alleged Harding was going to try to frame Miller for a weapons charge.

“Are you staying that he (Harding) had a conspiracy to frame you for killing him?” Thompson sacked. “He had to die to frame you?”

Thompson asked Miller why his version of events kept changing.

“Because you made it up, didn’t you?” Thompson asked Miller.

Miller said no, testifying that he was the victim.

“I was trying to get to safety,” Miller told the jury.

The trial resumes Thursday, with closing arguments before the jury begins deliberations.