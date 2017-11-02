Shannan Granger
Crime

Chester woman sentenced to 12 years for sex with boys

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 02, 2017 3:29 PM

CHESTER

A Chester County woman who repeatedly performed sex acts on underage boys was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Shannan Granger, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, said Karen Fryar, 6th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Granger had multiple sexual encounters with the boys who were 14 years old at the time of the incident, Fryar said. The victims were plied with alcohol and drugs, Fryar said.

The victims were acquaintances, Fryar said.

Judge Brian Gibbons sentenced Granger.

Granger has to register as a sex offender after her release from prison.

Granger's lawyer declined comment after Thursday’s hearing at Chester County Courthouse.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

