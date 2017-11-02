‘Nobody deserves that’: Victim in Chester shooting testifies in case against minister

More Videos 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:22 Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:59 New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 0:44 Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:28 Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk 1:12 South Carolina AG talks human trafficking Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun. Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

