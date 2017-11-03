Ty Wright Bloomberg
Ty Wright Bloomberg

Crime

Deputies told of an alleged shooting death in York Co. But it wasn’t a person.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 03, 2017 9:15 AM

YORK

Deputies in York County were told this week of a shooting death.

The victim was a cow.

And an expensive cow, too.

The York owner of a black angus cow valued at $1,500 reported to police this week that the cow was found in a field off Benfield Road. The farmer reported to officers that he found the carcass of the cow with a possible gun shot wound, an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s office shows. The farmer buried the carcass because coyotes had found the carcass but was unsure who was responsible.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video