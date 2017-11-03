Crime

Rock Hill man charged with trespassing. Admits staying in the home for two months.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 03, 2017 11:50 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill man was charged with trespassing Thursday after admitting to police he stayed in a home for about two months, according to police.

Officers were called to a Lakeside Drive home and found an open door, an incident report says. The officers found Sean Malcolm, 21, of Rock Hill, in a back bedroom, the report states. Malcolm told officers “he had been staying in the residence for roughly two months,” the report states.

Malcolm was charged with trespassing and taken to the Rock Hill jail. In city court, Malcolm pleaded guilty to the charge and was released after given a time served sentence, according to jail and court records.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video