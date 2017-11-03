Rock Hill man charged with trespassing. Admits staying in the home for two months.

A Rock Hill man was charged with trespassing Thursday after admitting to police he stayed in a home for about two months, according to police.
Officers were called to a Lakeside Drive home and found an open door, an incident report says. The officers found Sean Malcolm, 21, of Rock Hill, in a back bedroom, the report states. Malcolm told officers “he had been staying in the residence for roughly two months,” the report states.
Malcolm was charged with trespassing and taken to the Rock Hill jail. In city court, Malcolm pleaded guilty to the charge and was released after given a time served sentence, according to jail and court records.
