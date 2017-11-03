Rock Hill drug dealer wasn’t at trial. He was convicted in minutes. He’s still wanted.

Ernest Floyd Jackson II of Rock Hill, a convicted drug dealer, was convicted of trafficking crack cocaine Thursday in a York County courtroom. It took a jury just minutes to return a guilty verdict against him, court officials said.
Jackson was convicted in his absence after he failed to show up for court. Jackson should be considered dangerous and remains wanted by police, prosecutors said.
A trial against Jackson was held in his absence Tuesday through Thursday at Moss Justice Center in York. Jackson was convicted of selling about 28 grams of crack cocaine in June 2016, according to a statement from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jackson was sentenced, but the sentence was sealed until he is apprehended, prosecutors said.
“Jackson’s involvement in the drug trade makes him a danger to our community,” the solicitor’s office said.
Court records show Jackson was released from jail on a $15,000 bond shortly after his June 2016 arrest. An order for Jackson’s arrest for failure to appear in court was issued Oct. 24 and remains active, court records show.
Prosecutors said in court Thursday when Jackson was convicted that he has two prior drug dealing convictions and served five years in prison.
Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments