Rock Hill mom charged after newborn tests positive for ‘multiple narcotics’

A Rock Hill woman whose newborn baby son tested positive for “multiple narcotics” in his system was charged Thursday with felony child abuse, police records show.
Lisa Marie Gainey, 27, remains at the York County jail under a $7,000 bond after York County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested her.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office were alerted Monday about the information from Rock Hill Police Department officers of the baby’s condition. The baby is being treated for neonatal abstinence syndrome for withdrawal from illegal or prescription drugs, a sheriff’s office report states.
Gainey also faces a charge of shoplifting from the Rock Hill Police Department, jail records show.
