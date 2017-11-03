Scarf-wearing gunman robs York County title loan in Fort Mill, police say

A gunman who wore a camouflage-pattern scarf over his face robbed a Fort Mill title loan business and forced an employee into a restroom Wednesday during the crime, police said.
An employee of 1st Capital Finance on U.S. 21 at the intersection of S.C. 51 told York County Sheriff’s Office deputies the armed man demanded money and the location of the safe as soon as he walked into the store about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect, wearing a dark colored hoodie, sunglasses and a camo scarf, then grabbed two money bags and opened a cash drawer, an incident report states.
The gunman escaped in a getaway car out the back entrance of the building with an undetermined amount of money.
No arrests have been made. No other details were available.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
