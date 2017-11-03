12 vehicle break-ins reported on McConnells Highway in York County, police say

A dozen vehicles left unlocked were broken into Friday along a stretch of McConnells Highway in York County, southwest of Rock Hill, police said.
Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office sent out a text alert -- a new feature the office recently instituted -- after the crimes in the Herndon Heritage neighborhood were reported Friday to police. Police urge people to always lock their vehicles, even if the vehicles are parked at home and in a driveway.
It is unclear what property was taken in the dozen break-ins.
No arrests have been made. No other details are available at this time.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
