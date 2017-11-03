Fort Mill man confronts gunman; Charlotte teen wanted by immigration officials charged

A Fort Mill man who confronted a gunman outside his Fort Mill apartment Wednesday morning before dawn led to a Charlotte teen wanted by federal immigration officials being charged for a series of break-ins after the teen crashed the getaway car into a ditch near the North Carolina state line, police said.
Mauricio Leonardo Tovar, 18, of Charlotte, is being held in the York County jail on 10 felony charges, plus a hold by officials with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, jail records show.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Fort Mill man’s report of confronting Tovar about 6 a.m Wednesday in the parking lot of the Lakeview Apartments on Flint Hill Road, a police report shows. The man said Tovar pointed a gun at him, then fled, the report says.
Police say a gun stolen from another person in the same apartment complex was found in Tovar’s pocket after he crashed into a ditch at the corner of S.C. 51 and Flint Hill Road just yards away from the North Carolina state line. Police also found a ski mask, as well as other items reported stolen from vehicles of residents at the apartments when officers arrested Tovar at the crash scene.
A neighbor told police two guns were stolen from her unlocked car, and the serial number from one of those guns matched the gun found in Tovar’s possession, police said.
Tovar is charged with three weapons charges and seven property crimes.
