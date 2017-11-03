Police: Repo man tows BMW to Rock Hill, thief wrecks it

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a report by a repo man who told officers someone tried to steal a BMW he had repossessed before crashing the car.
The driver of a tow truck service on Anderson Road told Rock Hill Police Department officers that he repossessed a 2009 BMW in North Carolina Thursday night then towed it to Rock Hill. At the Rock Hill lot, he saw a woman get into the BMW and drive into a dumpster, then plow into another car, the repo man told police.
He said the woman fled the scene with a man driving a Ford pickup, reports show.
Damage to both vehicles was estimated at more than $10,000. The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
