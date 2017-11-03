Clover man held in connection to NC road rage incident

A man is in the York County jail in connection to a North Carolina road rage incident.
Jonathan Williams, 26, of Dallas, N.C., is being held on warrants from Clover Police Department and an out-of-state warrant, jail records show.
Williams was booked into the York County jail Friday, jail records show. It is unclear if he will fight extradition.
The jail records do not list the charges.
Williams is charged with attempted murder from a Gaston County, N.C, road rage incident on Interstate 85 earlier this week, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.
