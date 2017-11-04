Crime

November 4, 2017 4:19 PM

Suspect arrested in Catawba death

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

CATAWBA

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found Friday after an apparent shooting, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Reports of gunshots were called in to police after 4:30 p.m. Friday on Will Jones Circle in Catawba, southeast of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.

A person was found deceased, Faris said. The name, age and gender of the person who died has not yet been released. No cause of death had been released by late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were told of a man running from near the scene where shots were reported, Faris said. At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s office deputies arrested Jerry Roderick Cousar, 41, in connection with the shooting, Faris said.

According to the sheriff’s office website, Cousar is being held on a murder charge and on another charge of trafficking cocaine.

The case remains under investigation.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Pause
New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams talks about his interception against the Atlanta Falcons 0:26

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams talks about his interception against the Atlanta Falcons

Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams 2:57

Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

View more video

Crime