Rock Hill woman pulled gun, took vehicle wheel rim without paying, police say

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with armed robbery after she had a car rim repaired, then pulled a gun on the repairman and left with the rim without paying, according to police and jail records.
Jasmine Renee Stamper, 26, was arrested Saturday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of armed robbery, illegal weapon possession, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and marijuana possession, according to jail records.
Her bond was set at $57,615 and she remains in custody at the York County jail, records show.
Stamper allegedly took a rim to a repair shop, where $140 worth of repairs were to be done, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s Office. Stamper allegedly returned to pick up the rim, pointed a gun at the victim, and took the rim without paying, Faris said.
She was arrested in Rock Hill, Faris said.
