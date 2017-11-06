Jasmine Renee Stamper
Jasmine Renee Stamper York County Sheriff’s Office
Jasmine Renee Stamper York County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Rock Hill woman pulled gun, took vehicle wheel rim without paying, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 10:03 AM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with armed robbery after she had a car rim repaired, then pulled a gun on the repairman and left with the rim without paying, according to police and jail records.

Jasmine Renee Stamper, 26, was arrested Saturday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of armed robbery, illegal weapon possession, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and marijuana possession, according to jail records.

Her bond was set at $57,615 and she remains in custody at the York County jail, records show.

Stamper allegedly took a rim to a repair shop, where $140 worth of repairs were to be done, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s Office. Stamper allegedly returned to pick up the rim, pointed a gun at the victim, and took the rim without paying, Faris said.

She was arrested in Rock Hill, Faris said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video