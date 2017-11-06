Man finds bullet fired into Rock Hill home, through child’s room and into bathtub

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a Saturday shooting incident in which a bullet was fired into a home that went through several walls and ended up in a bathtub.
A man on Henderson Street told police around 2:15 a.m. Saturday that he was sitting inside his home and heard a sound he thought was something falling in the kitchen, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
The man called police, who found bullet holes in an exterior wall, the report shows. Officers found that a bullet had gone through a second wall in a child’s room, then went through the shower wall before landing in the tub.
Police recovered the bullet in the tub.
The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.
