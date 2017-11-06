Logan Fleming Gossett, left, and Autavious Ce’Quan Perry
Logan Fleming Gossett, left, and Autavious Ce’Quan Perry
Logan Fleming Gossett, left, and Autavious Ce’Quan Perry

Crime

2 people were passed out near Rock Hill store, police say; heroin put them in jail

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 3:15 PM

ROCK HILL

A call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a Rock Hill store Sunday night led to the seizure of narcotics and ended with two people charged with trafficking heroin, police said.

Logan Fleming Gossett, 22; and Autavious Ce’Quan Perry, 27, are each charged with trafficking heroin, possession of crack cocaine and other charges after police found 85 doses of Oxycodone that weighed more than nine grams, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to investigate Gossett and Perry, who twice were parked in the lot of a store for more than an hour, police said. When police arrived, both were passed out in the car, officers said.

After officers identified the two inside, police found heroin, Xanax, 1.23 grams of crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video