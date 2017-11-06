2 people were passed out near Rock Hill store, police say; heroin put them in jail

A call about a suspicious vehicle parked near a Rock Hill store Sunday night led to the seizure of narcotics and ended with two people charged with trafficking heroin, police said.
Logan Fleming Gossett, 22; and Autavious Ce’Quan Perry, 27, are each charged with trafficking heroin, possession of crack cocaine and other charges after police found 85 doses of Oxycodone that weighed more than nine grams, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to investigate Gossett and Perry, who twice were parked in the lot of a store for more than an hour, police said. When police arrived, both were passed out in the car, officers said.
After officers identified the two inside, police found heroin, Xanax, 1.23 grams of crack cocaine, and marijuana.
