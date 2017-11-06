Crime

Police: York County pizza was real, but the dough used to pay was not

YORK

The pizzas delivered Sunday in York County were real - three large costing $56. But the dough used to pay for them was counterfeit, police said.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged scam Sunday in which a man ordered pizza delivery, and paid for the pies with three fake $20 bills, an incident report shows.

The delivery driver from a York pizzeria told police she took the pizzas to Centennial Drive in Rock Hill, where a man paid with three twenties.

But upon returning to the pizza store in York, the driver found that the bills were phony and called police.

The three $20 bills were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

