Police: York County pizza was real, but the dough used to pay was not

The pizzas delivered Sunday in York County were real - three large costing $56. But the dough used to pay for them was counterfeit, police said.
Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged scam Sunday in which a man ordered pizza delivery, and paid for the pies with three fake $20 bills, an incident report shows.
The delivery driver from a York pizzeria told police she took the pizzas to Centennial Drive in Rock Hill, where a man paid with three twenties.
But upon returning to the pizza store in York, the driver found that the bills were phony and called police.
The three $20 bills were seized and an investigation is ongoing.
