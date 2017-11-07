12 arrested, 5 loaded guns seized in Lancaster Co. undercover drug bust; 1 sought

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 10 people on outstanding drug charges in an undercover drug operation and is searching for one more.
Two additional men, who were not part of the initial investigation, were arrested during the operation, the department announced.
Arrests began at about noon Thursday, Nov. 2, and continued through Saturday, Nov. 4, the statement says. The team consisted of Drug Task Force agents, criminal investigators and patrol deputies.
“This was a very successful operation,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We began last Thursday with drug distribution warrants on 11 people and had 10 of them in custody by the weekend. We also made additional charges against two of the original defendants, and arrested two others during the execution of the search warrant springing from the operation. We seized drugs and five loaded firearms.
Faile said the “concentrated effort in the Kershaw community should put folks on notice there that we are watching, and will catch up with them.”
Deputies are still searching for Gary William Jowers, 54, of Kershaw, on a warrant charging him with distribution of Alprazolam.
Corey Demario Carruthers, 32, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin in proximity of a school or park.
Johnny Dwayne Collins, 52, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of hydrocodone and distribution of heroin. At the time of his arrest, Collins was found at his home with additional illegal drugs and has also been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of crack cocaine and possession of zubsolv.
Zebedee Rote Hughes, 21, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of marijuana.
Shareca Latoya Jones, 34, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of crack and distribution of crack in proximity of school or park.
Lamarr Delaney Kelly, 33, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of cocaine and distribution of cocaine in proximity of school or park.
Derrick Lamonz Miller, 25, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin in proximity of school or park.,
Kantara Charmaine Sowell, 23, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of crack and distribution of crack in proximity of school or park.
Dustin Brushawn Walker, 25, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of hydrocodone and distribution of hydrocodone in proximity of school or park.
Johnathon Herberty Wise, 31, of Heath Springs, was charged with distribution of crack and distribution of crack in proximity of school or park.
Hykeim Malik Williams, 21, of Kershaw, was charged with distribution of crack and distribution of crack in proximity of school or park.
When deputies went to a home on East Third Street in Kershaw to serve arrest warrants on Hykeim Williams at about 4 p.m. Thursday, a man opened the front door of the house and quickly closed it, the report says.
Officers smelled marijuana from the home and obtained a search warrant, the statement says.
Damion Jerod Collins, 19, came out of the home and was detained. Williams and Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, were found in the attic of the home, the statement says.
Two bags of what officers suspected was heroin were found in the attic with digital sclaes, three handguns and two rifles, the statement says.
The firearms – a .357 revolver, two .380 pistols and two SKS 7.62 rifles – were loaded, the statement says.
One of the pistols had been reported stolen and the serial number had been removed from the revolver.
Williams, Collins and Clyburn were each charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a pistol with an obliterated serial number.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-274-6372 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6327.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
