Crime

He was unable to open account, so he threatened to blow up Rock Hill bank, police say

By Hannah Smoot

November 08, 2017 11:15 AM

ROCK HILL

A man was charged after threatening to blow up a Rock Hill bank when he wasn’t able to open an account with a declined check, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Brian Ritter, 28, at the BB&T Bank on Herlong Avenue South just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Rock Hill Police Department report says.

Bank employees said Ritter was applying to open a bank account with a check that had been declined by the bank, the report says.

The employee told police Ritter got angry and yelled: “Maybe I should blow up this place,” the report says.

The employee said employees and customers were alarmed, and called the police, the report says.

Ritter also has a drug court warrant in Ocean County, N.J, the report says.

Ritter was cited with disorderly conduct and issued a warrant as a fugitive from justice. He was placed on hold for Ocean County, the report says.

Ocean County officials told police they would move to extradite Ritter to New Jersey.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

