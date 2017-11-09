Man jailed following chase after Chester woman robbed at gunpoint at church

A man was caught by police following a Wednesday night chase after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a church in Chester.
Jerrell Trovase Brockman, 29, is in the Chester County jail, according to Chester Police Department officials and county jail records.
The female victim told officers that around 7:45 p.m. a man walked up to her at First Baptist Church on Church Street in Chester and “placed a handgun to her head,” according to a written release from the Chester Police Department. The suspect then asked for the woman’s purse before fleeing, the statement said.
Chester Police Department officers chased the suspect on foot through downtown streets. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was called and assisted with officers and a K-9 team. County deputies found Brockman about a mile away on Gardendale Circle in Chester, police said.
Chester Police Department officials praised the team effort in apprehending Brockman.
Taking the suspect into custody was a team effort of county deputies and its K-9 team, working with city officers and other officers from a crime interdiction task force that was working Wednesday night, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
