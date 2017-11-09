Jerrell Trovase Brockman
Jerrell Trovase Brockman Chester County Sheriff’s Office
Jerrell Trovase Brockman Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man jailed following chase after Chester woman robbed at gunpoint at church

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 09, 2017 8:38 AM

CHESTER

A man was caught by police following a Wednesday night chase after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a church in Chester.

Jerrell Trovase Brockman, 29, is in the Chester County jail, according to Chester Police Department officials and county jail records.

The female victim told officers that around 7:45 p.m. a man walked up to her at First Baptist Church on Church Street in Chester and “placed a handgun to her head,” according to a written release from the Chester Police Department. The suspect then asked for the woman’s purse before fleeing, the statement said.

Chester Police Department officers chased the suspect on foot through downtown streets. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was called and assisted with officers and a K-9 team. County deputies found Brockman about a mile away on Gardendale Circle in Chester, police said.

Chester Police Department officials praised the team effort in apprehending Brockman.

Taking the suspect into custody was a team effort of county deputies and its K-9 team, working with city officers and other officers from a crime interdiction task force that was working Wednesday night, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video