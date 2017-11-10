Antonio Heath
Antonio Heath South Carolina Department of Corrections
Antonio Heath South Carolina Department of Corrections

Crime

Oldest Chester homicide resolved; brothers plead guilty to reduced charges in 2009 killing

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 10, 2017 8:50 AM

CHESTER

The oldest unresolved homicide case in Chester County courts is over, eight years after the victim died.

Brothers Antonio Heath and Theodore Heath pleaded guilty this week to reduced charges. Both had been charged with murder in the 2009 shooting death of Demarkis Clifton.

Clifton, 24, was shot once in September 2009 after an argument near a store in Chester turned violent.

Antonio Heath, 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Clifton, said Candice Lively, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Theodore Heath, 26, was sentenced to time served, after pleading guilty to misprison of a felony for failing to report a crime. Theodore Heath spent more than a year in the Chester County jail before being released on bond. Both brothers were arrested soon after Clifton was killed.

Clifton was shot by Antonio Heath after an initial argument between other parties, Lively said.

Clifton was not involved in the initial confrontation between groups of Chester men. He had left the scene of the initial incident, where shots were fired, Lively said.

The killing of Clifton was the oldest pending homicide in Chester County, Lively said. The guilty pleas came in a hearing in Lancaster before the start of a trial set for later this month.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video