Crime

Lancaster man arrested under home after SWAT standoff; tear gas used

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 10, 2017 9:05 AM

LANCASTER

A Lancaster County man is in jail following a six-hour SWAT standoff Thursday, in which police used tear gas, then found him hiding underneath a mobile home after he used a trap door to escape, police said.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The man was taken to a hospital for a medical check, then was jailed on criminal charges, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on Ruth Street. A deputy, who saw that a license plate did not match a vehicle, performed a traffic stop in the driveway of the home around 3 p.m., Barfield said. The suspect fled inside and would not come out, Barfield said.

Officers tried to get the man to surrender; SWAT was called and negotiations went on for hours, Barfield said.

Police used tear gas, then entered the mobile home, but did not find the suspect, he said. They found the suspect below the underpinning of the mobile home, Barfield said.

The floorboards of the home had been fashioned to include a trap door that the man used to get under the home, Barfield said.

The suspect and officers involved were not hurt when the incident ended after 9 p.m., police said.

Police are expected to release the man’s name and photograph today. The suspect will then have a court hearing.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video