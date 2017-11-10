Lancaster man arrested under home after SWAT standoff; tear gas used

A Lancaster County man is in jail following a six-hour SWAT standoff Thursday, in which police used tear gas, then found him hiding underneath a mobile home after he used a trap door to escape, police said.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
The man was taken to a hospital for a medical check, then was jailed on criminal charges, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office.
The incident happened on Ruth Street. A deputy, who saw that a license plate did not match a vehicle, performed a traffic stop in the driveway of the home around 3 p.m., Barfield said. The suspect fled inside and would not come out, Barfield said.
Officers tried to get the man to surrender; SWAT was called and negotiations went on for hours, Barfield said.
Police used tear gas, then entered the mobile home, but did not find the suspect, he said. They found the suspect below the underpinning of the mobile home, Barfield said.
The floorboards of the home had been fashioned to include a trap door that the man used to get under the home, Barfield said.
The suspect and officers involved were not hurt when the incident ended after 9 p.m., police said.
Police are expected to release the man’s name and photograph today. The suspect will then have a court hearing.
