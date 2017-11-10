Angel Robertson
Police say 2 adults charged at Rock Hill school after starting fight with student, 16

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 10, 2017 11:00 AM

ROCK HILL

Two adults were arrested Thursday at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill after police determined they came to the school to fight with students, according to a Rock Hill police report.

Angel Robertson, 36, and Brandon Nelson, 21, were arrested and charged with disturbing schools. Robertson was also charged with third-degree assault and battery, the report says.

Trequon Sanders, 18, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the report says.

Police said Robertson came to the school just after noon on Thursday, “approached a student in the courtyard, removed her jacket and began to fight with the student,” the report says.

The police report says the victim was 16 years old.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

