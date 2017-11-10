Police: Rock Hill man, fearing intruder, accidentally shot gun into neighbor’s house

A Rock Hill resident accidentally shot a gun into a neighboring house after he said a man tried to enter his house, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The victim told police he heard someone trying to enter his Scoggins Street home through the back window, so he went to his truck and grabbed his gun, the report says.
Police arrested Isaiah Ishmael Hemphill, 20, outside of the Scoggins Street home and charged him with first-degree burglary.
Hemphill was “leaning up against a red pickup truck in the driveway” when police arrived, the report says.
The victim told police someone knocked on several windows, the report says.
The victim said his wife called the police while he tried to load his gun in the bedroom, the report says.
He said he accidentally fired a round while loading the gun, and shot through the bedroom wall, through the glass door and into a nearby house, the report says.
The residents at the neighboring house told police they were in their bedroom when the round came through the window, striking and breaking a mirror, the report says.
No one was injured.
