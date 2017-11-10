More Videos

  • York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

    Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe.

Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe.
Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

Crime

York police say student made false report of man with gun on school campus

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 10, 2017 4:16 PM

YORK

A fifth-grade student at York Intermediate School made the call reporting a possible man with a gun at the school Thursday afternoon, police say.

York Police Chief Andy Robinson said in a statement there was no gun or gunman found at the school.

The student is being petitioned to York County Family Court a charge of disturbing schools, Robinson said.

Detectives were able to confirm there was no actual threat, Robinson said.

York Intermediate and two nearby schools, York Middle and Jefferson Elementary, were placed on lock down for about 40 minutes Thursday.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said the sheriff’s office and police department were on scene within five minutes of the call.

York school district spokesman Tim Cooper said the district reached out to parents through social media and phone calls.

School had already been dismissed, but Faris said 119 staff and students were still on campus and were escorted to nearby York Middle School.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

