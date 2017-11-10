York police say student made false report of man with gun on school campus

More Videos 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Pause 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 2:25 The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 0:53 Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans 0:44 Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:57 York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe. Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

