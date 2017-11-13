Rock Hill man charged after repeated harassing 911 calls, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged with violating 911 call laws Sunday night after repeatedly calling the emergency number from a motel, police said.
Jeremy Erin Bill, 33, was charged with violating the 911 law after repeatedly being warned not to call 911 after making several previous calls, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report shows.
When officers went to a motel on Riverview Road, where the calls were coming from, they found furniture against the door to barricade the person inside.
Bill finally answered repeated requests from the officers to open the door, then told police people were trying to “get him” and break into his motel room, the report states.
Officers did not find any danger, and the call to 911 was the fourth in four hours, the report states. The last two calls to 911 came while officers were en route to the motel to check the scene, police said.
Bill was warned not to call 911 without a real emergency, but called after being warned and was arrested, officers said.
