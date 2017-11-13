A thief with expensive taste: $5.5K worth of jackets stolen from Rock Hill store

A thief with apparent expensive tastes stole eight high-end jackets from a Rock Hill store late Friday, police said.
In the incident at the Jos. A. Bank store on Herlong Avenue, a man grabbed a stack of leather and suede jackets and ran out of the store to a waiting Ford Explorer, an employee told Rock Hill Police Department officers.
One of the jackets stolen was priced at $1,200, the report says. Six more leather jackets were $650 each, and a suede coat was valued at more than $400.
An employee followed the man out of the store before the SUV fled. No arrests have been made.
