SWAT called to Tega Cay incident after shots fired; man charged

A Tega Cay man was arrested Saturday after an incident in which shots were fired and a SWAT team was called to enter a home where the suspect was, according to police and court records.
Joseph Allen Licausi, 38, was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a Tega Cay Police Department incident report sent by Maj. David Nelson.
Officers were sent to a home on Tara Tea Drive after reports of a man with a gun, the report states.
Officers, using a public address system, were unable to get Licausi to come out of his home. Licausi sent a text message to another person while officers were there, saying, “You don’t cross the line,” the report says.
Tega Cay officers called York County deputies and a SWAT team to assist, the report states.
Police reported that Licausi had been drinking at a nearby party to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, the report states.
A neighbor told officers that Licausi pulled out a gun at Licausi’s home.
Licausi fired three shots into the ceiling, the man told police, according to the report.
Negotiators were unable to get Licausi on the telephone. SWAT entered the home and found Licausi alseep, the report states. He was arrested, police said.
Police located several spent shell casings, officers said.
Licaui was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and use of a firearm under the influence, according to police and court records.
York County court records show Licausi was released on $10,000 bond.
