York babysitter punched child, 3, covered bruises with toothpaste

Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom Jamie Giles, 40, of York pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child Monday in a York County courtroom. He is accused of punching a 3-year-old child in the face when the child would not stop crying. Giles, an extended family babysitter, had no previous criminal record. The child, who had to be hospitalized, suffered severe bruising around the face, a prosecutor said. Jamie Giles, 40, of York pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child Monday in a York County courtroom. He is accused of punching a 3-year-old child in the face when the child would not stop crying. Giles, an extended family babysitter, had no previous criminal record. The child, who had to be hospitalized, suffered severe bruising around the face, a prosecutor said. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

