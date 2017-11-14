Crime

Student set fire at middle school, Rock Hill police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 14, 2017 11:07 AM

ROCK HILL

A student set a fire inside Sullivan Middle School Monday afternoon, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The report says a school staff member notified an officer about a fire in the school just before 2:30 p.m.

“We would like to thank a substitute teacher and construction worker who saw the small fire and took quick action to extinguish it and take the poster outside,” said Mychal Frost, director of communications at Rock Hill schools.

A juvenile was identified as the person who set the fire, and has been summoned to family court.

No injuries were reported.

