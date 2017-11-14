Rock Hill store employee doused with pepper spray by shoplifter, police say

A Belk department store worker was injured Monday afternoon during a robbery, according to a Rock Hill police report.
An employee told police two women came into the Rock Hill Galleria store on Dave Lyle Boulevard about 9 p.m. and stole several clothing items, the report says.
The employee said the two women, who were described to be 20 to 30 years old, brought the items to the register, the report says. One of the women filled out a credit card application while another employee removed security tags from the merchandise and put them in bags, the report says.
The second woman took the bags and left, and the first woman tried to pay with a declined credit card, then left the store, the report says.
The employee said she followed the women out of the store “trying to get her to stay and not do what she was doing,” the report said.
The store employee said the woman tried to get in a gold sedan, turned and sprayed her in the face with pepper spray, the report says.
Forty-seven items were stolen for a total loss of $1,123.85, the report says.
The employee said one of the women was tall with short gold hair and wearing a black jacket, and the second woman was shorter with blonde shoulder-length hair.
