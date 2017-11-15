Police apprehend driver after chase from York County into NC, report shows

A woman is in custody after a police chase Wednesday morning that started in Clover and ended in North Carolina, according to police.
Katie Miranda Adkins, 31, who has been wanted on York County warrants for failure to appear in court for several charges, is in custody in Cleveland County, N.C., said Clover Police Chief Randy Grice. Northern York County shares a border with both Gaston County and Cleveland County in North Carolina.
Adkins is on probation, after being sentenced in August for drug charges following a Clover arrest in April, court records show.
Clover officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Grice said.
The female driver, whom Grice identified as Adkins, rammed a Clover Police Department car and fled in the minivan she was driving. The officer was not hurt, Grice said.
Clover officers pursued Adkins, and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the pursuit, Grice said.
The chase went into Gaston County, N.C., and then west into Cleveland County, where Adkins was taken into custody, Grice said.
York County deputies got involved in the chase at 5:09 a.m., York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.
The chase reached a speed of up to 81 mph, and there were no injuries, Tolson said.
“I am thankful that all the officers and the public are safe,” Tolson said.
Officers are preparing arrest warrants against Adkins, but have not yet served her, Grice said.
Grice said Adkins is the same person court records show a bench warrant was issued for on Nov. 7 on a charge of failure to appear in court in York County.
Court records show Adkins was released on $3,000 bond in September.
State Law Enforcement Division Records show Adkins was arrested by York Police Department officers for grand larceny in September. She was charged by Rock Hill police with a drug offense in September, records show.
State records show she was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in July on charges of financial card fraud. Adkins was convicted earlier this year on charges in both York and Clover, records show.
The chase location is near where a suspect was shot and killed Oct. 19 by North Carolina police following a chase that involved York County deputies, Clover police and other North Carolina officers. In the Oct. 19 incident, police said the suspect shot at officers before he was killed.
