Man, 18, charged in Rock Hill robbery, assault; woman says she was beaten with pistol

Police say they have captured a man in Greenville wanted in connection with the July armed robbery of a woman on Winthrop Drive in Rock Hill.
Zyon Parks-Crosby, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was arrested Wednesday and transported to Rock Hill, where he is being held on multiple charges, said Rock Hill Police Department spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger.
Parks-Crosby is the main suspect in the armed robbery, Bollinger said.
Rock Hill police responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 4:36 a.m. July 27, the report says.
The victim told officers she was getting out of her car on Winthrop Drive when four men, one of them with a handgun, approached her. When she dropped her possessions and ran, she said the man with the gun hit her on the back of the head, the police report says.
The victim told police she ran to the home of her neighbors, the report says. Neighbors on Winthrop Drive told police two unlocked cars, an Infiniti and a Mitsubishi, were broken into that morning, the report says.
Crosby has been charged by Rock Hill police with first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of breaking and entering an automobile, armed robbery with deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during violent crime and first-degree assault and battery.
A co-defendant in the case, Jer’Michael Davis, 17, was arrested July 28.
Detective Ryan Thomas said during a July 28 bond hearing for Davis that the victim of the armed robbery wanted to tell the court “she was beaten multiple times in the back of the head with a pistol and her finger was broken in the attack as well.”
Davis is not accused in the assault, but Thomas said the victim wanted the court to understand the extent of her injuries.
Davis is charged with armed robbery, two counts of criminal conspiracy, five counts of breaking and entering an auto, first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance, Bollinger said.
Davis was denied bond in the July 28 hearing. First-degree burglary can carry a sentence of up to life in prison, Judge Jane Modla said at the hearing.
