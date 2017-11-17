Crime

Chester police identify 22-year-old killed in shooting; police seek public’s help

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

November 17, 2017 08:18 AM

CHESTER

A 22-year-old man died after a shooting in Chester late Thursday north of downtown, officials said.

Ankee Pendergrass was found at Foote and Saluda streets with gunshot wounds at about 10:45 p.m. Pendergrass was transported to Chester Regional Medical Center, according to a Chester police statement.

Pendergrass was flown to an area hospital where he later died, the statement says.

Chester Interim Police Chief Travis Moore thanked Sheriff Alex Underwood and the Chester County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit for assistance in his statment.

Chester Police Department officials announced on Facebook early Friday that there was a shooting.

“The Chester Police Department was dispatched to Saluda Street/Foote Street in reference to a shooting. If anyone has information at this time concerning this incident please call the hotline at 803-377-2100.”

Pendergrass was out on bond for several weapons and drug charges, court records show.

