Lancaster man, 18, charged with murder is second arrest in York County shooting death

A Lancaster teen has become the second person charged with murder and cocaine trafficking in the shooting death early this month of a man in the Catawba area of York County, police say.
Trenyatta Jondae Massey, 18, was charged Friday afternoon with murder and attempted murder in the death, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Catawba is a rural, unincorporated area of York County, located southeast of Rock Hill.
Massey also faces charges of trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine and marijuana possession.
Angel Carmindo Dominguez Vega, 23, of Charlotte, died in the Nov. 3 shooting on Will Jones Circle in Catawba. Witnesses reported to officers that they saw at least one man flee the scene.
Never miss a local story.
Massey was arrested Wednesday night, when the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit searched a home on Will Jones Circle and seized about 2.2 grams of marijuana and $7,500.
Massey is in custody at the York County jail. He has several pending charges in York and Horry counties, according to court records.
On Nov. 5, deputies charged Jerry Roderick Cousar, 41, with murder and cocaine trafficking in the incident. Cousar remains in the York County jail without bond on those charges, plus charges of attempted murder and two weapons charges, jail records show.
Massey was out on $2,000 bond after a York County failure to stop arrest in February, online court records. Massey was out on $65,000 bond from 2016 York County arrests for drugs and weapons, court records show.
Massey also is out on bond from attempted murder and other charges in Horry County, which includes in the Myrtle Beach area. Massey faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and a weapon charge after a June 15 arrest in Horry County, South Carolina online court records show. He was released later that money in Horry County on $90,000 bond, records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments