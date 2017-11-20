Chester murder of 22-year-old still unsolved; police ask for help from public

Police in Chester are continuing to ask for the public’s help in an unsolved murder after a Chester man was shot and killed Thursday night.
Ankee Pendegrass, 22, died at a Charlotte hospital after he was shot several times in an incident just north of downtown Chester, said Keshia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department. Pendergrass was found in a yard at the corner of Saluda and Foote streets.
Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s office K-9 team assisted after the shooting. Detectives with the Chester Police Department are working the case, but have not made an arrest. Police asked for the public’s help if anyone has any information in the shooting that Tobias described as a homcide investigation.
“It is important that we find out who is responsible,” Tobias said.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester Police Department tip line at 803-377-2100.
Pendergrass, whom friends said was a former standout athlete in Chester, was shot just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
Chester City Councilman Carlos Williams lives right down the street from where the shooting happened. He said that he and other neighbors heard the gunshots and that one neighbor thought the noise was firecrackers. Williams said he knew Pendergrass, the victim, and knows the victim’s family.
“He was a quiet young man; he barely said a word,” Williams said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments