Crime

Chester murder of 22-year-old still unsolved; police ask for help from public

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 20, 2017 12:23 PM

CHESTER

Police in Chester are continuing to ask for the public’s help in an unsolved murder after a Chester man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Ankee Pendegrass, 22, died at a Charlotte hospital after he was shot several times in an incident just north of downtown Chester, said Keshia Tobias, spokesperson for the Chester Police Department. Pendergrass was found in a yard at the corner of Saluda and Foote streets.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s office K-9 team assisted after the shooting. Detectives with the Chester Police Department are working the case, but have not made an arrest. Police asked for the public’s help if anyone has any information in the shooting that Tobias described as a homcide investigation.

“It is important that we find out who is responsible,” Tobias said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester Police Department tip line at 803-377-2100.

Pendergrass, whom friends said was a former standout athlete in Chester, was shot just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Chester City Councilman Carlos Williams lives right down the street from where the shooting happened. He said that he and other neighbors heard the gunshots and that one neighbor thought the noise was firecrackers. Williams said he knew Pendergrass, the victim, and knows the victim’s family.

“He was a quiet young man; he barely said a word,” Williams said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video