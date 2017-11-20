Fort Mill police seeking man who robbed store, forced 2 employees into room

Fort Mill police report there was an armed robbery Monday morning at Dollar General.
Officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the store at 1346 S.C. 160 E. Two employees told them a man entered the store, showed them a gun and demanded money.
After employees gave him the money, the man forced them into a room at the rear of the store and fled, police said.
“The employees then called police, and remained within the room until their arrival,” Major Bryan Zachary said in a statement. “Neither of the employees were physically harmed.”
Never miss a local story.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 to 220 pounds. He appeared to be 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black jacket and baseball cap, khaki pants and black and white athletic shoes, police said.
He left the scene in a gray or silver sedan parked close to the store.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect should call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments