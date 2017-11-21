They stuffed a bag with $2.4K in clothes from Rock Hill lingerie store, employees say

Three people walked into a store at the Rock Hill Galleria carrying a trash bag and stuffed it with almost $2,400 worth of clothing, according to a Rock Hill police report.
A Victoria’s Secret employee told police that two men and a woman walked into the lingerie and beauty store with a trash bag and started stuffing jackets in the bag at about 7:45 p.m.
The three were wearing “large fitting clothing,” the employee told police, and the woman was wearing a shower cap and an orange or red shirt, the report says.
The three stole 30 jackets, worth $79.95 each, the report says. The clothes were worth a combined $2,398.50, the report says.
An employee tried to approach the three in the store, the report says, but they ran away.
No surveillance video of the incident, or a complete description of the suspects, was available.
