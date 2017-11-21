Crime

They stuffed a bag with $2.4K in clothes from Rock Hill lingerie store, employees say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 21, 2017 11:32 AM

ROCK HILL

Three people walked into a store at the Rock Hill Galleria carrying a trash bag and stuffed it with almost $2,400 worth of clothing, according to a Rock Hill police report.

A Victoria’s Secret employee told police that two men and a woman walked into the lingerie and beauty store with a trash bag and started stuffing jackets in the bag at about 7:45 p.m.

The three were wearing “large fitting clothing,” the employee told police, and the woman was wearing a shower cap and an orange or red shirt, the report says.

The three stole 30 jackets, worth $79.95 each, the report says. The clothes were worth a combined $2,398.50, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An employee tried to approach the three in the store, the report says, but they ran away.

No surveillance video of the incident, or a complete description of the suspects, was available.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video