Man arrested in Rock Hill armed robbery stole more than $400, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 21, 2017 11:38 AM

ROCK HILL

A man was arrested in connection with the January armed robbery of a Rock Hill convenience store in which the suspect made away with just over $400 in cash, according to a Rock Hill police report.

John Wilson, 32, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon while in custody at the York County Detention Center Monday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill police.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Sam’s Mart on Saluda Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, the report says.

The store clerk told police she was stocking the shelves and heard a customer enter the store, the report says.

She said when she got to the front counter, a man pulled out a gun and demanded money, the report says.

The man took a total of $405.87 from the two registers, the report says.

The employee told police the man told her to go to the back of the store and “count to five minutes,” the report says.

The employee said she waited at the back of the store and then called police, the report says.

