Rock Hill police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ 4th suspect in drug heist turned murder

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 21, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ROCK HILL

The Rock Hill Police Department said it is looking for a fourth man in connection with the murder investigation of a man shot in his truck in October.

Police are searching for Johnte Williams, 19, in connection with the Oct. 26 incident, the police department said on its Twitter account Tuesday.

Police said they are searching for Williams on charges of murder, possession of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Williams should be considered “armed and dangerous”, the department said.

Police on Nov. 16 arrested three Rock Hill men in connection with the crime.

Police said the men tried to steal marijuana from the victim, 26-year-old Justin Penland, who they said was shot in the head, then crashed his car into a truck and an apartment building.

Penland, the father of two young children, was shot at the Mallard Pointe Apartments, and later died in a Charlotte hospital, police said.

The three suspects already arrested by police are Isaiah Hemphill, 20, and Donovan Allen and Shaun Welte, both 17.

Hemphill, the accused gunman, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and attempted armed robbery.

Allen and Welte have each been charged with attempted armed robbery, accessory after the fact to murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Bond was denied for all three.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7265.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

