Armed intruders enter Rock Hill woman’s home, threaten her son, police say

A Rock Hill woman told police four men ran into her house on South Wilson Street with guns and threatened to shoot her son Tuesday night, according to a Rock Hill police report.
The woman said she and her son were at home when the men drove up in a dark sedan at around 5 p.m., the report says.
Her son was sitting on the porch and got a phone call that he was about to be “rolled up on,” the report says. He then saw four men around the corner from the house with handguns, the report says. The woman told police her son ran inside the house but the men followed and threatened him, the report says.
Police responded to the intersection of Summit Street and Henderson Street. The woman said she went to Henderson Street because she heard the men were there, the report says. The victims were able to identify the men from their Facebook pages, the report says.
The case is still active.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
