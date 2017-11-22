Crime

Lancaster County deputies, SWAT teams engaged in 7-hour standoff, no charges filed

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 22, 2017 12:18 PM

LANCASTER

Deputies and SWAT teams responded to an apartment complex Tuesday night, where they were in a standoff with a resident for about seven hours, officials say.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Northwest Apartments off West Meeting Street after residents reported hearing gunshots around 9:45 p.m., according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The deputy heard a man, who the deputy said appeared to be angry, yelling inside the apartment, the statement says.

The occupant refused to open the door when deputies knocked and “continued to speak in a loud, aggressive and threatening tone,” the statement says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deputies said they heard “what sounded like the action of a firearm being operated inside the apartment,” the statement says.

A man and a woman live in the apartment, according to the statement. Residents were able to identify the residents, and the woman came out of the apartment shortly after shots were heard. Crisis negotiators and the sheriff’s office and the State Law Enforcement Division SWAT teams were called in, the report says.

The man didn’t come out of the apartment until 5 a.m., the statement says.

“We had a long night last night,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Based upon the report we received and the information we gathered after we arrived, it was imperative that we talk to the man inside the apartment to ensure that he was OK and that no one else was in the apartment who was in harm’s way. The incident was resolved without force and no one was hurt.”

No one else was found inside. Two firearms were found, but investigators do not know if a firearm was discharged, the statement says.

There were no charges filed.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video