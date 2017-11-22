Kathryn Canty
Kathryn Canty

They paid $15 at Rock Hill Walmart, but tried leaving with $650 worth of merchandise

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 22, 2017 12:22 PM

ROCK HILL

A man and a woman tried to steal more than $650 worth of merchandise at Walmart before they were stopped by store employees Tuesday night, according to a Rock Hill police report.

The woman had paid about $15 for the items by scanning a different bar code at the Galleria Rock Hill Walmart, the report says.

Kathryn Ryan Canty, 30, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and possession of controlled substances.

Canty and the man used an undershirt tag priced at 97 cents in the self-checkout lane, the report says. Canty scanned the 97-cent price tag 16 times and didn’t scan anything else in her cart, the report says.

The items they tried to steal were worth $656.62, the report says.

The report says a loss prevention employee approached Canty. The man ran away.

Police have a warrant for the man’s arrest, the report says.

Police also found dextroamphetamine pills and dextroamphetamine sulfate in Canty’s hoodie, the report says.

Canty told police she has a prescription for the pills, but officers didn’t find a prescription bottle, the report says.

Canty has previous conviction of shoplifting, forgery and breach of trust charges, the report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

