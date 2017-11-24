‘Can’t undo death’: Rock Hill man, convicted of killing parents in 1997, still appeals

More Videos 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:25 Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

James Robertson remains on death row in South Carolina after being convicted of murdering his parents during Thanksgiving week 1997. Robertson continues to appeal his 1999 conviction and sentence. A hearing in his appeal is set for Dec. 1. The Oxygen Network show "Homicide for the Holidays" is planned to air at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature interviews with police, including Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors and others, including The Herald's Andrew Dys who has covered Robertson's appeals since 2000. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com