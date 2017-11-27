Man, 29, charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting

Police in Rock Hill have charged a man with attempted murder in the Nov. 12 shooting of another man who was found at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Tyronne Rashan Dunham, 29, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the incident that happened on Pickens Street, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The victim in the incident was shot in the chest and found by police at Piedmont Medical Center around 4 a.m. Nov. 12, according to an incident report from earlier this month. A witness who drove the victim to the hospital identified Dunham as the alleged shooter, police said after the shooting.
Dunham is being held without bond at the York County jail in York.
Never miss a local story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments