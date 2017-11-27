Man dead in Chester County homicide shooting near Great Falls, police say

Police in Chester County are investigating the shooting death of a man Monday morning near Great Falls.
The man was killed in a homicide around 6:45 a.m. on Circle Drive north of the Town of Great Falls, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives remain on the scene, Sprouse said.
The name and age of the person shot and killed has not been released. It is unclear if police have a suspect in the shooting and officers did not release any information on whether anyone is in custody.
Circle Drive is a residential road between U.S. 21 and S.C. 99 in southern Chester County.
