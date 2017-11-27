Drug dealer who fled Rock Hill cops gets 28 years after plea in fatal crash

More Videos 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer Pause 1:42 Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 0:43 Man dead in Chester County shooting 1:11 TV show to air on Rock Hill killings by death row inmate James 'Jimmy' Robertson 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:06 Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence Stevie McClinton, 24, was sentenced to 28 years prison Monday for a crash while fleeing police where Virginia Bartell, 72, died. Two others were injured. Bartell was a retired schoolteacher hit and killed by McClinton who had cocaine and assault weapons in his car. While trying to elude police McClinton crashed into the car in Rock Hill in September 2016. Stevie McClinton, 24, was sentenced to 28 years prison Monday for a crash while fleeing police where Virginia Bartell, 72, died. Two others were injured. Bartell was a retired schoolteacher hit and killed by McClinton who had cocaine and assault weapons in his car. While trying to elude police McClinton crashed into the car in Rock Hill in September 2016. adys@heraldonline.com

